Low-intensity quake hits WB’s Bankura district

Share Share 0 Share

Kolkata: A low-intensity earthquake, measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale, shook Bankura district of West Bengal at 10.39 am Sunday, the Met department said here.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property so far, an official said.

The epicentre of the tremor was 10 km below the surface of Earth at latitude 23.3 degrees north and longitude 86.9 degrees east. (PTI)