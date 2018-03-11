Low danger avalanche warning issued in J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Authorities on Saturday issued a low danger avalanche warning for high altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

“On the basis of information received from SASE, low danger avalanche warning has been issued for different high altitude areas,” an official spokesman said.

He said the warning was issued for Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian-Z Gali, Kupwara, Chowkibal-Tangdhar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kanzalwan-Gurez in Kashmir.

Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban,Doda, Kishtwar and Udhampur in Jammu region and Kargil and Leh districts of Ladakh and Srinagar-Jammu national highway was also covered under the low danger avalanche threat, the spokesman said. He said people living in the avalanche prone areas have been advised to take precautionary measures.