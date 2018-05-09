Low danger avalanche warning issued

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: On the basis of information received from SASE, a low danger avalanche warning has been issued for Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian-Z Gali, Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar road, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban,Doda, Kishtwar Udhampur, Anantnag, Kulgam, Badgam, Kupwara,Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh districts, Bandipora-Kanzalwan-Gurez sector and Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The Disaster Management Authority has warned people living in these avalanche prone areas to take precautionary measures while moving around their places of residence or travelling.
