Low-cost sanitary pad vending machines being installed in Bandipora schools

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANDIPORA: The district administration Bandipora is going to install low-cost sanitary pad vending machine in Secondary and Higher secondary schools of the district to ensure menstrual hygiene in female students.

Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora formally dedicated the units to schools during a function organized to celebrate the National Girl Child Day. In the first phase, the units will be installed in 65 secondary and senior secondary institutions of the district. The unit includes a pad-making vending machine and an incinerator to be used for proper disposal of used pads.

The sanitary pads will be sold to the students for less than a third of the cost of commercial pads.

The vending machines and incinerators are being provided under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) program to the Department of Education.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that investment in the unit is nominal and the product price will be affordable.

Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad said that in first phase, machines will be installed in 65 secondary and Higher secondary schools, while in second phase, machines will be installed at Panchayat level.