Loud music and pressure horns continue to irk Jammuites

Dear editor

With huge pressure of the vehicles on the roads of Jammu, the measures taken by the administration and Traffic Police to streamline the system are proving a failure. In our city, playing loud music and honking unnecessarily are the major reason behind increase in noise pollution. For some, honking is simply fun and nothing else. You are feeling happy, so you honk, play loud music, almost as if you are a kid playing with a noise-making toy.

Despite ban on use of pressure horn, sound systems in public transport, the directive is being violated right under the nose of traffic authorities. The bus drivers use sound systems at high volume, which causes noise pollution and is a threat to lives of passengers as accidents can occur due to diversion of driver concentration towards the music instead of driving.

It is really sad that people here are violating laws right in front of the blue cops and still nothing is being done by them. Sometimes patients or senior citizens are in the mini bus and still the driver keeps on playing their shrill noised music systems. They are hardly bothered about the problem being caused due to this to the other people.

Few weeks ago, traffic police had tightened its noose over this menace and used to crush the tape recorder recovered from the vehicle which had really decreased this menace to a great extent, but now, this practice of playing stereo in public transport is again on the upswing.

The deafening noise of pressure horns has made life hell for shopkeepers, especially located near Kachi Chawni, Parade, Shalamar, Bikram Chowk, Gandhi Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Airport Road, Jewel Chowk, Canal Road, Bakshi Nagar and Janipur. It is also a common scene at the Bakshi Nagar Chowk near Government Medical College and Hospital that mini bus drivers, young drivers play loud music, use loud horns and keep on honking despite the fact that it is a no horn area. One can easily find two Nakas here but still no action is being taken by the men in blue to curb the menace.

The need of the hour is that concerned authorities should consider the matter seriously and should take appropriate steps to curb the menace.

Romesh Kumar,

Jammu.