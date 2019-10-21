Lotus will clean-sweep BDC elections: Jugal

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: In a bid to boost camping for Block Development council elections senior leaders of BJP organised a series of meetings in Doongi block, Budhal old block, Budhal new block, Rajouri block, Dhangri block. On this occasion, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Advocate Vibodh Gupta, district president Dinesh Sharma and Kuldeep Raj Gupta addressed the gatherings.

Speaking on the occasion senior BJP leader and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma said that the BJP led central government under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi has taken multiple concrete steps to strengthen and empower the people of J&K especially the best sufferers of twin-border district Rajouri-Poonch. “The Modi government brought a ray of light for those who were neglected by the successive Kashmir-centric governments in the past,” he added.

MP Jugal Kishore strongly asserted that the results of BDC elections will demonstrate the victory of nationalist forces in J&K. He said, ” The victory of BJP’s candidate will ensure smooth working of democracy at the root level as the party is committed towards the decentralization of power.”

Addressing the gathering, senior BJP leader and Advocate Vibodh Gupta said that the BDC elections which are due on 24 October are of historic importance as it will mark the end of concentration of power from the hands of two rich and mighty families of J&K and will turn common people as the foremost source of power.

District President Dinesh Sharma; Iqbal Malik, Thakur Puran Singh, Dev Raj Sharma, Darbar Choudhary, Atam Gupta, Subhash Aharma, Dr Nissar Choudhary, Kush Sharma, Khallil Choudhary, Sanjay Sharma, Arti Sharma Shaida Parveen, Aslam Malik and Fazal Chouhan were also present.