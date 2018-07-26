Lone Star KFC enters semis of Police Martyrs Football

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Lone Star KFC entered the semifinals of the ongoing 16th J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament 2018, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground, here.

Earlier in first quaterfinal match played on Wednesday, Lone Star KFC outplayed Jammu United by one goal to nil in a tough fight.

Both teams could not score during the allotted time, however, Faizan of Lone Star FC scored a solitary goal of the match in the extra time.

Kamran Nazir of Lone Star FC was declared Man of the Match for his outstanding performance who was rewarded with cash prize of Rs 5,000 and a trophy by the Chief Guest, Shailender Singh-SSP, Commandant JKAP 9th Bn.

In another match J&K Forest XI defeated State Football Academy by one goal to nil.