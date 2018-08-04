Lokesh gets Addl charge of Fin Comm Revenue

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lokesh Dutt Jha, IAS (JK:1986), Vice-Chairman/Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, shall hold the additional charge of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K, relieving Shahid Anayatullah, IAS, Commissioner/ Secretary, Revenue Department of the additional charge of the post.

The order in this regard was issued by General Administration Department on Friday.