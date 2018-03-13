Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted again

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha this morning were disrupted for the seventh consecutive day today as various parties continued with their protests on several issues, including the PNB scam.

As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from various parties, including the Congress, AIADMK, TDP and TRS trooped into the Well raising slogans and holding placards.

Most of them were heard shouting “we want justice”.

Congress members were holding placards demanding that tainted diamond merchant Nirav Modi be brought back. ‘Chota Modi kahan gaya’, read one of the placards.

TDP members were holding placards which read ‘Follow alliance dharma’.

Some members from the Left parties, while standing at their seats, were holding some photographs.

Amid the bedlam, Mahajan adjourned the House for nearly one hour till 12 noon.

The House has been witnessing frequent disruptions since March 5, when the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament began.

After the proceedings were adjourned, TDP and TRS members were seen talking to Highways minister Nitin Gadkari and Parliamentary minister Ananth Kumar. (PTI)