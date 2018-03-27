Lok Sabha adjourns till noon

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned today till noon following protests by AIADMK members.

As soon as the House met for the day, members from the AIADMK trooped into the Well shouting slogans and holding placards as they sought immediate setting up of the Cauvery river management board.

Some members were heard shouting ‘we want Cauvery board’ while those from the TDP were displaying placards and party flag demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

With protests continuing, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings within minutes till noon.

The Lower House has been witnessing disruptions over various issues while some parties, including the TDP, have moved notices for no-confidence motion against the government.

Disruptions have been frequent since March 5 when the House re-assembled for the Budget session after recess. (PTI)