Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The Question Hour in the Lok Sabha today once again became the victim of disruptions as the House was adjourned barely minutes after it had convened.

Today is the 19th consecutive day when disruptions hit the first hour of the Lok Sabha.

Like any other day, when the House met for the day, AIADMK members, raising slogans seeking early constitution of the Cauvery water management board, trooped into the Well.

The Speaker took up the first question during the Question Hour but nothing could be heard in the din.

Members from the Congress and the Left were seen standing at their seats and apparently accusing the AIADMK of stalling proceedings. Some Congress members were also heard slamming the government for violence during the agitation to protest the Supreme Court order diluting a key provision related to arrest under the SC ST Act.

Members from TMC, BJD and TDP were standing at their seats apparently demanding order in the House.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan then adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon. (PTI)