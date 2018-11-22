Lok Adalat settles 91 cases

STATE TIMES NEWS
NOWSHERA: A Lok Adalat was held in the Court complex of Sub Judge JMIC, Nowshera under the Chairmanship of Rajni Sharma, Chairman, Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Nowshera.
The Court was assisted by Advocate Rattan Singh. In the Lok Adalat 100 cases were taken up out of which 81 cases were disposed off by way of amicable settlement. All the Bar members and large number of people were present besides the litigants.
