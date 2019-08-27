Lok Adalat settles 43 cases at Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Lok Adalat was held on Monday here at District Court Complex Janipur, under the Chairmanship of Vinod Chatterji Koul, Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Jammu.

The Lok Adalat, with ten benches, took up 77 cases and disposed of 43 cases with a settlement amount of over Rs 38.12 Lakh.

The Bench comprising V.C. Koul, Pr. District & Sessions Judge, Jammu, Nighat Sultana, Addl. District Judge, Bank Cases Jammu and Naushad Ahmed Khan, Secretary District Legal Services Authority Jammu, dealt with Bank Recovery Cases. The Bench comprising Subash Chander Gupta, 3rd Addl. District & Sessions Judge, Jammu and Tahir Khursheed Raina, Addl. District & Sessions Judge, Jammu dealt with MACT Cases.

The Bench comprising Kalpana Revo Additional District Judge Matrimonial Cases, Jammu and Virinder Singh Bhou 2nd Additional District & Sessions Judge, Jammu dealt with Matrimonial cases.

The Bench comprising Deepak Sethi CJM Jammu and Prem Sagar City Judge Jammu dealt with cases under Section 138 N.I Act, Civil Cases and Criminal Compoundable Offences.

The Bench comprising Surjeet Singh Bali, Sub Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate, Jammu and O.P Bhagat, Municipal Magistrate Jammu dealt with Municipal and Revenue Cases.

The Bench comprising Preet Simarn Kour, Munsiff Jammu and Smriti Sharma, Sub Registrar, dealt with Excise Cases and Civil Cases. The Bench comprising Pawan Sharma, Sub Judge Jammu and Rajni Bhagat, 3rd Additional Munsiff, Jammu dealt with Cr. Compoundable & Petty Criminal Offences.

The Bench comprising Sudesh Sharma, Sub Judge Electricity Magistrate, and Shabnam Sheikh Forest Magistrate dealt with Electricity, Water and Passenger Tax cases.

The Bench comprising Sandeep Gandotra, Special Mobile Magistrate, Passenger Tax, Jammu and Parvez Iqbal Railway Magistrate Jammu dealt with Passenger Tax, Railway Cases, Civil Cases of all nature.

The Bench comprising of Slahuddin Ahmed, Addl. Mobile Magistrate Traffic, Jammu and Jeevan Kumar 2nd Additional Munsiff, Jammu dealt with Traffic matters and petty offences.