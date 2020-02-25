Lok Adalat held in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Permanent Lok Adalat was on Tuesday held under the Chairmanship of R.K Wattal, Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Jammu, here in the premises of District Court Complex Janipura.

Four benches were constituted to settle the cases in the Lok Adalat.

The Bench number 1, comprising Nighat Sultana, Addl. District Judge, Bank Cases Jammu; Y.P Kotwal, 1st Additional District & Sessions Judge Jammu and Naushad Ahmed dealt with Bank Recovery Cases.

The Bench number 2 comprising Surjeet Singh Bali, Sub Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate, Jammu; 0.P Bhagat, Municipal Magistrate Jammu and Advocate Deepali Arora, Retainer Lawyer DLSA Jammu, dealt with Municipal and Revenue Cases.

The Bench number 3, comprising Pawan Sharma, Sub Judge Jammu; Rajhi Bhagat, 3rd Addl. Muniff, Jammu and Advocate Veena Julmaria, Retainer Lawyer TLSC Jammu, dealt with Cr. Compoundable & Petty Criminal Offences.

The Bench number 4 comprising Dinesh Gupta, Spl Mobile Magistrate Traffic Jammu; Slahuddin Ahmed, Addl. Mobile Magistrate Traffic, Jammu and Advocate Beauty Pandita , Retainer Lawyer DLSA Jammu, dealt with Traffic matters and petty offences.

A total number of 197 cases were taken up, out of which 185 number of cases were disposed of. A total amount of Rs. 1,16,95,919 was settled in the Lok Adalat.