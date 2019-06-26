Lok Adalat held

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SHOPIAN: Lok Adalat was held on Tuesday in the premises of District Court Complex Shopian under the Chairmanship of District Legal Services Authority Shopian.

In the Lok Adalat, 305 cases of different nature including pre-litigation were taken up, out of which 216 cases were settled by mediation and reconciliation. An amount of Rs 50,775 was recovered as fine and same was deposited in Government Treasury. Rs 6,00,000 was realised as recovery. Bar members, litigants, staff members, senior District officers of the District Administration and other prominent citizens attended the Lok Adalat.