Lok Adalat disposes 16 cases

KATHUA: Lok Adalat was held in the premises of District Court Complex Kathua, under the chairmanship of Pr. District & Sessions Judge Pawan Dev Kotwal, Chairman, District Legal Services Authority Kathua. In order to settle the cases in the Lok Adalat, two benches were constituted. Bench number one comprised of Pr. District & Sessions Judge Kathua Pawan Dev Kotwal and Addl. District and Sessions Judge Jatinder Singh Jamwal. Bench number two constituted of Chief Judicial Magistrate Yashpal Sharma and Munsiff JMIC Rekha Kapoor Nichal.

A total number of 16 cases including 03 MACT cases, 02 HM Act and 03 cases of 138 NI Act, 01 case of 488 CrPc, 05 Criminal compoundable cases and 02 Civil Suit were settled and disposed off. Settlement amount of Rs 10, 45,000 in MACT cases has also been passed in favour of the petitioners and in Civil suit Rs.2, 25000 is passed in favour of the petitioner.