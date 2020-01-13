Lohri festival celebrated with traditional fervour

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Various social and political organisations on Monday celebrated Lohri Festival with great enthusiasm here.

Bharatiya Janata Party, Jammu & Kashmir, extended the message of universal peace and love while it organized “Lohri Milan” programme to celebrate the auspicious event at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

BJP State President Ravinder Raina along with former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta, J&K General Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul, former Minister Sat Sharma, State General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi, Mayor (JMC) Chander Mohan Gupta, Dy Mayor (JMC) Advocate Purnima Sharma, State Vice-Presidents Pramod Kapahi and Rajeev Charak, former Minister Priya Sethi, former MLA Rajesh Gupta, former MLCs Vikram Randhawa, Vibodh Gupta (Adv) and Ramesh Arora.

BJP senior leaders extended Lohri greetings and prayed for well being of the people, bumper harvests and peace in the Universe. They also offered traditional nuts and sweets to all those assembled on the occasion.

Raina, while extending the greetings of the Lohri to everybody, said that the festival depicts a profound love of nature, plentiful crop and also marks the realm of activeness among all living beings. He said that the auspicious event of Lohri corresponds with the beginning of ‘Magh’ month, which initiates only a day after Lohri indicating the finish of cruel winter. The festivals like Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Bhogali Bihu are held in various places with enthusiasm at the same point of time, he added and extended the message of universal peace and love to all.

Kavinder Gupta, said the young generation of the region must come forward to save and prosper this festival of joy. He said that the Chajja and traditional dances in the streets used to mark the events, and needs continuous efforts from all of us to save and spread this rich Dogra culture.

Ashok Koul, Sat Sharma, Chander Mohan Gupta, BJP State Secretaries Sanjay Baru, Arvind Gupta, Jugal Kishor Gupta and Ajay Pargal, State Treasurer Prabhat Singh Jamwal, State Co-Treasurer Prem Gupta, State Office Secretary Tilak Raj Gupta, State Press Secretary Dr Pardeep Mahotra, State IT and Social Media Incharge Jaidev Rajwal, All Cell Incharge Varinderjit Singh, Sanjay Khanna, BJYM J&K President Vikas Choudhary, District President Vinay Kumar Gupta, State Incharge Library Kulbhushan Mohtra, Parneesh Mahajan, Naresh Singh, Jugal Dogra, Drakshna Andrabi, Chairman JMC Baldev Singh Billawaria, Tarun Sharma, former District President Ayodhya Gupta, Naresh Sharma, Rekha Mahajan, Sanjeev Sharma, Lucky Puri, Raveesh Mengi, Hari Om Sharma, Darshan Singh, Gourav Balgotra, Ankush Gupta, Govind Sareen and Gourav Pargal were amongst the prominent BJP leaders present on the occasion.

Functionaries of District Legal Services Authority Jammu and administration of Central Jail Kot-Bhalwal celebrated Lohri with Jail inmates.

Secretary DLSA Jammu, Naushad Ahmad Khan and Sr. Superintendent Central Jail Kotbhalwal, Dinesh Sharma distributed sweets among the jail inmates on the occasion

A Chajja competition was organised in a function held here at Kachi Chawni. Former MLC Ramesh Arora and former Minister Ganai Kholi were also present.

Ramesh Arora said that people of Jammu used to celebrate this occasion by visiting married couples, newly born babies houses and also they used to take Chajja with them and dance on the beat of drums.

A bonfire was also lighted in a traditional manner among the chanting of Mantras followed by traditional Pooja which was performed by offering sweets to fire. It is necessary to mention here that this tradition of Chajja was revived after a gap of many years and it is only previous year when people again found traditional Chajja on road, he said, adding there are only two-three persons who can make Chajja because it is difficult art.

Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters Association (JKFFA) celebrated Lohri at SOS Home for Mentally Retarded children in Channi Rama.

Association Chairman Ved Gandotra speaking on the occasion said that these traditional festivals help us to recognise the invaluable contribution of farmers to the society.

Rajiv Mahajan, Vice Chairman of the Association, said that “Our endeavour always is to spread happiness and sunshine among these children who have suffered on various accounts, be it violence, poverty or some other reason.”

Among others who were present included R.C Puri President, Dr Karan Gupta Advisor, J.J Singh Secretary, R.R Raina Vice President and Ravinder Mittal, Advisor.

Dogras including senior citizens dressed up in their traditional atires and turbans assembled at the Dogra Bhawan to celebrate Lohri and greet each other with affectionate hugs.

President Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS), Gulchain Singh Charak exhorted all Dogras to uphold these pious traditions and unite for the noble causes and Dogriyat that impress upon communal harmony and brotherhood. He also, once again called upon all social, religious and political groups of the region to have one voice on matters concerning the region of Duggar Pradesh. Some members brought out that it was said that personal / political ambitions are overshadowing the cause of Dogras; in the bargain our heritage, culture, folk art and traditions are suffering. “We need to unite culturally as ‘one Dogra entity’ for the sake of surviving Dogriyat” pointed out veteran distinguished warrior Col Dr Virendra Sahi, VrC.

Sikh, Muslim and Christian members joined the celebration around the bonfire and shared traditional ‘Moong Phali & Rewari’.

Prominently present in the celebration were Prem Sagar Gupta, Gambhir Dev Singh Charak, Col Karan Singh, Madan Rangila, Kulbir Singh, G.A Khwaja, Ch. Kamal Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Janak Khajuria, J.S Babli, Madan Lal Bhagat, Chhankar Singh, Qadir Hussain, Dr Ashok Gupta, Vidya Sagar Sharma and Priya Raina.

The members of Parivartan (NGO) also celebrated Lohri with lighting bonfire in the premises of their centre being run by NGO at Muthi and Barnai with religious fervour and zeal.

Speaking on the occasion, President, Parivartan, Vikas Sharma said that the youth and the people are forgetting our rich Dogra culture and heritage and moving towards the western culture. He further added that Lohri marks of our unity and national integrity. We should celebrate Lohri unitedly and should convey a message of love amongst the people, he added.

Earlier, Lohri was distributed among the kids of the centre.

Among others present on the occasion, included Vice-Presidents Rajinder Singh and Subdoh Bhasin, Treasurer Vishal Targotra, Members Ricky Manhas, Sahil Sharma, Munish Jamwal, Rohit Sharma, and the staff members of the NGO included Manu Sharma, Sushma Devi, Sunita Devi and Geeta Devi.

The Panthers Party activists organized big celebration of Lohri in Jammu, New Delhi and Ghaziabad to mark the end of peak winter, as it is associated with the harvest of Rabi crops traditional time to harvest crops in January.

Several students, youth, members of National Panthers Students Union, Young Panthers, Panthers Trade Union and Kisan Union joined it in most of the places in northern areas of India giving the message of love, peace, human glory with Tricolour in hand showing oneness of the Union of India and the message of sages since times immemorials.

The prominent Panthers leaders and activists who participated in the celebrations at different places included Prof Bhim Singh, Chief Patron and Founder of JKNPP, Rajiv Jolly Khosla, President, Delhi Pradesh Panthers, Anil Sharma, President, Rajasthan Pradesh, Ram Aadhar Singh Bishen, President, U.P Panthers Party, Gurinder Sood, President, Punjab Panthers, Bharat Bhushan, Advocate, President, Haryana, Sudesh Dogra, senior NPP leader in New Delhi, Rashmi Dutt, Secretary, Delhi Pradesh, Swaran Singh Yadav, State Secretary, Delhi Pradesh, Y.P Dogra, Advisor-DPNPP, R.P Sharma, General Secretary-DPNPP, A.J Rajan, Secretary-DPNPP, Mehfooz Khan, Secretary-DPNPP, Om Kishan, Vice-President-DPNPP, Shabana Begum, Secretary-Women Wing, Ajay Singh, Advocate, Secretary-Legal Aid Committee, B.S Billowria, Advocate, General Secretary-NPP, Sukhdev Singh, Deepak Sharma, Joint Secretary-DPNPP and Sahdev Singh, Public Relations Officer.

In a message to the youth and students of India, Prof Bhim Singh hoped that Lohri shall spread the message of peace and human glory all over the world and the world leaders shall not talk of guns, bullets or bombs but shall join the festivals like Lohri in all parts of the world so that the world shall share the glory of peace and live with a message of glory for the entire humanity.

At Jammu, JKNPP organized a get together on the occasion of Lohri Festival at Transport Nagar, Narwal Jammu.

Neeraj Gupta, Zonal President JKNPP greeted the people and extended his greetings and warm wishes to the people of J&K. He said that the people should celebrate the each festival with full joy and enthusiasm as this shows the rich heritage and culture of J&K UT.

Among others who were present included Jagdish Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Surat Lal, Joginder Singh and Devinder Singh.

Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha, Parade, celebrated Lohri with enthusiasm. A colourful function was organized, in which large number of people took part

Ved Parkash Sharma, President of the Sabha presided over the function. The function started with Agni Poojan with chanting of Vedic Mantras by renowned Pandits. Sweets were also distributed among the participants.

Among others who were present included VM Magotra, Satyanand Sharma, Chander Mohan Sharma, Subash Shastri, Madan Lal, Shiv Ram Sharma, Ramesh Sharma, Jagan Nath Sharma, Jia Lal Sharma, Sat Pal Sharma, Sunil Sharma, Som Nath Magotra and S.S Sharma.

Welfare Society Guru Nanak Nagar Jammu celebrated Lohri with great enthusiasm. The festival was celebrated with traditional fervour by distributing sweets among public.

Among others who were present included Balwinder Singh Rinku, President of the Society, A.S Khera, Chairman Pawan Sharma; Vice Presidents Sanjeev Talwar, Hardeep Singh and Maninder Singh Narula; General Secretary Harjeet Singh, Joint Secretary Jatinder Kumar, Secretary Vikas Bhardwaj, Raju Khajuria and Devi Charan Gupta.