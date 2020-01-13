Lohri celebrated at Kala Kendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages in collaboration with Municipal Corporation, Jammu, Kala Kendra Society, Jammu, Shri Radha Madav Trust, R S Pura, Jammu and Gandhi Global Family, Jammu celebrated Lohri here at Kala Kendra.

Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta was the Chief Guest.

While speaking on the occasion, Chander Mohan Sharma complimented Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Municipal Corporation, Jammu and other associations for organizing such an impressive function to celebrate the Lohri at Kala Kendra. He said that such festivals emphasize creating communal harmony, brotherhood and global peace and people from all sections and faith celebrate with full enthusiasm and zeal.

Punrima Gupta, Deputy Mayor appreciated Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and associates for organizing this festival.

The traditional music and dance performances especially performed on the occasion of Lohri were appreciated which include Mohan Mistri and Party, Udhampur (Haran), Ved Prakash and Party (Mitti da Bawa), Mohan Lal and Party(Jatter), Ramesh Jogi and Party(Kaarkaan), Sushmitta Bannerji and Mohinder Soni (singers), CD Mangotra and Party Chinji Makwal(Haran), Dhani Ram and Party,Dansal (Chhajja). The musicians were Anil Raina(flute), Sahil Lucky (Tabla), Chandan(Keyboard), Rajive (Dholak) and Hardik (Octopad).

The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Sars Bharti, an eminent artist in a befitting manner and vote of thanks was presented by Raman Suri who coordinated the whole event.

The prominent citizens and dignitaries present were felicitated with tradition include: Maj. Gen. Goverdhan Singh Jamwal, Lt Gen. Rakesh Sharma, Padmashree Dr SP Verma, Gandhi Global Family, Padmashree Dr KN Pandita, Soba Ram, Chairman, YHAI, Raman Suri, Coordinator of the event, Vice President, Municipal Committee, Jammu, Rajesh Gupta, Chairman, Tourism Fedration, Jammu, Kuldip Luthra, Dwarka Choudhary, corporator, Ashok Handoo, Sandhya Gupta, Jaswinder Singh Kuku, Ajit Singh Head Sant Nirankari Mission, Jammu, Kuldip Khajuria, Chairman, YHAI, Kathua, Ravinder Singh, former Director, School Education, Jammu, Pawan Gupta, Bhopinder, Suraj Prakash Padha, Chairman, Swachh Bharat Committee, Mohinder Kumar, Corporator and Dr Zafar Iqbal, Nodal Officer. Bishan Das, Assistant Cultural Officer was the Overall Incharge of the programme.