Lochan trashes Piran Ditta for maligning him over ‘Shobha Yatra’ issue

JAMMU: Expressing shock and anguish over allegations of Piran Ditta maligning him for cancellation of this year’s Shobha Yatra on eve of Guru Ravi Dassji Jayanti, former President, All Jammu and Kashmir Guru Ravi Dass Sabha, Vijay Lochan on Thursday said that he would quit public life if allegations are proved right against him.

Addressing a press conference here, Lochan dared the former President of Guru Ravi Dass Sabha, Piran Ditta either to prove his false and frivolous allegations or render an apology to the community for launching a slanderous and mischievous campaign against him.

Lochan decried the accusation of Piran Ditta maligning him for having allegedly sought stay over Shobha Yatra. “This is a blatant lie and if those leveling such frivolous charges have guts, they should come forward and prove it in the general council meeting,” he said.

Lochan reiterated his unflinching commitment towards genuine cause of the community, saying that he had no lust for any position. “Whatever I have been doing is for service of the community with blessings of Guruji,” he said, adding that he has been rendering selfless service and will continue to do so if Biradari bestows its faith in him. He expressed anguish over the cancellation of annual Shobha Yatra on February 7 due to bickering and personal skirmishes of Piran Ditta and General Secretary M L Banalia, who have been removed by a Court verdict for overstaying on their positions illegally, unethically and unconstitutionally.

Others present in the press conference included Simar Dass, Balbir Kumar Ex-Corporator, Puran Chand, Sardari Lal, Dev Raj, Ramesh Kumar, Mulkh Raj, Krishan Lal and Tarsem Kumar.