Local terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in south Kashmir

Srinagar: A local terrorist was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora area of south Kashmir, police said.
The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Churswoo village of Awantipora in the early hours of Tuesday following a information about the presence of the terrorist there, they said.
The terrorist been identified as Shahid, a resident of Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, the police said.
He was asked to surrender by the security forces but he chose to engage them in a gunbattle, they said, adding that the ultra was killed after a brief exchange of fire. (PTI)
