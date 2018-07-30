Local CRPF jawan shot dead in Pulwama

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: A CRPF jawan was shot dead by terrorists at his home in the Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.
Unidentified terrorists barged into the house of a local CRPF constable Naseer Ahmad Rather in the Naira area of Pulwama in south Kashmir and fired upon him, a police official said.
He said Rather received critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, the official said adding a case had been registered.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Limit intake of transfats to stay healthy: Dr Sushil
Will Smith is writing a book
Biopic should be made on real heroes, not reel: Akshay
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 29tH –– 04TH AUGUST 2018
Sonali Dev’s ‘Bollywood Bride’ to be made TV series
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper