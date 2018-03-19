LoC Poonch wins Shaheed Manjit Cricket trophy

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

POONCH: The LoC Cricket Club Poonch clinched the title trophy of the Shaheed Manjit Singh Memorial (Twenty20) Cricket Tournament, the final of which was played at Government Degree College Ground, here on Sunday.

In the final, LoC Club defeated Youth Cricket Club (YCC) by a margin of 12 runs. Batting first, after winning the toss, LoC set a target of 193 runs. Israr Charak, Nawaz Rather and Aqib were main contributors to the total with 42, 51 and 28 runs in their respective accounts. For YCC, Khalid emerged as most successful bowler who took four wickets.

In reply, YCC could not chase the target despite their best efforts and in the process exhausted their quota of 20 overs for 180 runs with three wickets in hand. Amandeep Singh and Metto played brilliant innings of 76 and 58 runs respectively but could not guide their side to victory.

Deputy Brigade Commander of 93 Infantry Brigade, SMS Saberwal was Chief Guest, who gave away the winners and runners-up trophies. He also presented cash awards of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 to the winner and runners up teams.

Prominent among those present were Deputy SP, Dr Saleem Buatt, Pardeep Khanna, Nirdosh Kumar Sharma. The final was officiated by the technical panel including Javid Iqbal, Gurmeet Singh, Anish Tandon and Davinder Singh.