LoC flare-up: BSF activates Border Management Strategy

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Following fresh flare of tension along the Line of Control in frontier Rajouri and Poonch districts, the Border Security Force has activated its Winter Border Management Strategy to plug the gaps along the International Border across Jammu Frontier in order to prevent any fresh infiltration bid on the eve of the New Year celebrations.

The BSF has also rushed additional troops for patrol duties to ensure round the clock area domination.

Anti fog lights have been repaired, wherever required, and additional security ‘naka’ points have been set up to monitor suspicious movement of infiltrators close to the barbed wire fence.

The local commanders of BSF units deployed along Samba and Kathua sectors have been directed to maintain tight vigil along the vulnerable spots where Pak Rangers have aided infiltrators in the past to dig out cross border tunnels to help infiltrators sneak inside the Indian Territory.

Fresh assessment by the various intelligence agencies claimed that the militant handlers are growing desperate as they are not able to push heavily armed infiltrators inside the Indian Territory in the wake of heightened alert along the borders. These terror handlers, under pressure from Pakistan based intelligence agency ISI, are awaiting golden opportunity to push small groups of infiltrators inside the Indian Territory.

Highly placed sources claimed small groups of infiltrators have been camping close to the launching pads along the Line of Control and International Border to sneak inside the Indian Territory on the eve of the New Year celebrations. The security along the Jammu Pathankot National Highway dotted with vital security installations has been beefed up. Several prominent locations where New Year revellers are supposed to converge to usher have been placed under scanner to prevent any untoward incident.