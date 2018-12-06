Loan waiver not permanent solution to farmers’ problems: BJP Kisan Morcha chief

Share Share 0 Share

New Delhi: The BJP’s farmers wing on Thursday said loan waiver is not a “permanent solution” to farmers’ problems, and asserted that they need to be made capable to pay back their loan.

Inviting representatives of various farmer organisations for dialogue on problems faced by the farming community, BJP’s Kisan Morcha chief Virendra Singh Mast said that he would take up their genuine demands with the government.

At a press conference here, Mast said, “I had invited the leaders of various farmers’ organisations when they took out a march last week and I am again saying that I am open for discussion on all issues faced by farmers and will take up their genuine demands with the government.”

He accused the opposition parties of politicising the issue and “using” the farmers to remain relevant.

Claiming that the amount of work done by the Narendra Modi-government for farmers has not been done by any other dispensation in the last 70 years, Mast said, “It was the Modi government which implemented Swaminathan commission’s report of raising support price for farmers.

“Farmers and agriculture have always been priority for the Modi government. The government dedicated 52 per cent of its total allocations in the budget to them.”

To a question on loan waiver for farmers, the BJP Kisan Morcha chief said it can not be permanent solution to their problems.

“Loan waiver to farmers can not be a permanent solution, it can only provide temporary relief. We want to make farmers capable enough to repay their loans rather than seeking waiver,” he said.

Responding to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s promise of waiving farmers loan, if his party voted to power in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Mast alleged that the Gandhi-scion does not understand agriculture.

“The problems faced by farmers, including indebtedness, are decades old issue and can not be resolved in one day. Their poor condition is because of the Congress,” he said. (PTI)