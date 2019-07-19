LMD Samba recovers Rs 73,500 fine from erring traders

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Legal Metrology Department, Samba has recovered Rs seventy three thousand and five hundred fine from seven traders for violating the mandatory declarations on the pre-packed goods. According to Assistant Controller Rajesh Heera during inspection of various hardware stores, provisional stores, sweet shops, ration depots etc at Samba, Bari Brahmana and adjoining areas, it was observed that the packages of crockery items, rice bags, flour bags etc were offered for sale to the consumer without declaring all these declarations. “Some of the deceptive packages were seized from defaulter traders. After hearing the traders, the department recovered a fine amounting Rs 73500 as composition sum with the assurance that the offences will not be repeated in future, failing which their cases will be sent to the court of law for stringent action” he added.