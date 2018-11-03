LMD penalises non-local firm for violating norms

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The field executives of Legal Metrology Department (LMD) on Friday conducted inspection of various markets of Srinagar city and booked a number of crockery stores for inadequate labelling on the products.

The LMD officials fined a Gujarat-based firm for not carrying the month and year of manufacture/pack, use by date, and complete address on its products.

Accordingly, a legal notice was served to the firm for not complying with the requirements of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

The firm in response to the notice confessed the lapse and gave an undertaking that future supplies shall be 100 per cent law compliant.

The compounding authority slapped a fine of Rs 12000 for the shortcomings on the firm.