LMD penalises bakery dealers

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: On the instructions of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and under the close supervision of Controller Metrology J&K Afsar Ali Khan, an extensive market inspection was conducted throughout the Valley by Legal Metrology Department on Monday. During the inspections 77 erring traders were challaned for violation of various provisions of Legal Metrology laws. A penal sum of Rs 49,100 was collected during the inspections on spot. The erring traders include bakery shops, mutton dealers, sweets sellers and the nature of offence was short weighment, over charging, use of defective scales and weights, inadequate labelling on food products.