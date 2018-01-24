LMD organises consumer awareness programme at Nud

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Department of Legal Metrology on Tuesday organised a Consumer awareness programme at Government Higher Secondary School Nud.

AC Legal Metrology Ajay Kumar Verma informed the students and consumers about their rights and duties while purchasing day to day goods from the market. They were made aware about the precautions they need to take while purchasing various goods and ways to check the authenticity of various weights and measures used by various traders during business transactions. The department also informed the gathering to check the mandatory declaration like Maximum Retail Price (MRP), Date of Packing(PKD), complete address of the manufacturer/ Packer, Net weight of the Commodity, name of the commodity and customer care number on the pre- packed commodities before purchasing these commodities.

Among others, Principal Sudesh Kumari, Inspector LMD Mohsin Khateeb and staff members were present on the occasion.