LMD imposes Rs 1.05 lakh fine on auto-spare manufacturer

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Legal Metrology Department Poonch today imposed a fine of Rs.1.05lacs on a Manufacturer of auto-spare parts for launching non-standard packs, violating Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules and breaching the trust of consumers on false pretext of warranty against manufacturer’s defects.

During inspection drive a team of officers inspected several spare-part-retail outlets and found several auto-spares such as tyre, rubber tubes etc in packaged forms being offered to sale to consumer arbitrary to the provision law and was being against the overall Consumer interests. The Assistant Controller Kewal Krishan said that a manufacturer was booked and taken to task by issuing legal notices for grossly violating law and adopting anti-consumer practices in various forms and manifestations.

He further appealed that the public should seek invoices and bills whenever they buy anything from the market and they can give information about products which do not bear consumer friendly declarations.