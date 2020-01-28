LMD conducts market checking, 7 traders booked

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Legal Metrology Department Kishtwar conducted market checking at Kishtwar town and adjoining areas to protect the rights of Consumers. As many as 07 traders were booked for various violations such as use of defective weighing instruments and lack of proper declarations on pre-packaged commodities. Fine of Rs. 15400 was recovered from erring offenders. The traders were advised to use only verified weighing and measuring instruments for commercial transactions and to desist from fraudulent trade practices.