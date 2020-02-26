LMD conducts market checking, 6 traders booked

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Legal Metrology Department (LMD) team today conducted market checking in Kishtwar town, Mugalmaidan and adjoining areas.

As many as 06 traders were booked for various violations, including use of defective weighing instruments and lack of proper declarations on pre-packaged commodities. A composition sum of Rs.18,700 (Eighteen Thousand & seven Hundred) was recovered from the offenders.

The traders were advised to use only verified weighing and measuring instruments for commercial transactions and to desist from fraudulent trade practices.