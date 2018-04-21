LMD books LPG distributor for non-home delivery

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Acting swiftly on the complaints regarding unfair trade practices adopted by LPG distributors, a team of Officer from Legal Metrology Department under the supervision of R.K. Katoch, Controller, LMD on Friday conducted a surprise raid on point sale of LPG Distributor at Bantalab, Jammu.

To ascertain the veracity of several complaints of overcharging and other violations of Legal Metrology (packaged commodities) Rules 2011, as well as Marketing Discipline Guideline of Oil Marketing Companies, the Controller, LMD, J&K has constituted a team of officers headed by Deputy Controller Legal Metrology (Consumer Protection), Jammu, Manoj Prabhakar.

The team conducted surprise raid on the specific place and found a truck bearing No. JK-02 AE9864 of M/S Jammu Gas agency, the distributor of HPCL conducting sale of domestic LPG cylinders to people standing in queue complaining that distributor is not handling booking on telephones whereas as per rules, the distributor is mandatory required to ensure 100 percentage home delivery. Neither the distributor was giving rebate of Rs.19.50 on account of non-home Delivery nor giving any computerized cash memo to consumers. The team seized records of the distributor for further action.

The Distributor involved in overcharging and point of sale instead of Home delivery was booked under relevant provisions of law by the team.

Under Marketing Discipline Guideline of Oil Market Companies, the Distributors are required to deliver LPG domestic cylinder to consumers within 48hours of it’s booking besides ensuring proper weighing at the time of delivery.