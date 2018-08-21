LMD books 36 erring traders

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: In view of ensuing Eid ul-Azha festival, a joint team of Legal Metrology, Food Safety and other concerned Departments inspected various trade establishments especially mutton/ chicken shops, sweet shops, vegetable and fruit sellers and Karyana shops at Bari Brahamna and Vijaypur. During the checking, a total of nine erring traders were booked by Legal Metrology department and a fine of Rs 9,900 was realised. Besides this, four food establishments were booked by Food Safety Department for not maintaining hygiene. Traders were also directed to display rate lists and keep shops neat and clean.

KISHTWAR: Legal Metrology Department Kishtwar today conducted market checking at main bazaar Kishtwar, Hadyal, Shalimar, Drabshalla, Thakri, Dool and its adjoining areas. During the inspection, 23 erring traders were booked for violation of J&K Weight and Measures Enforcement Act and Rules and recovered Rs 9,700 as composition sum. The shopkeepers and traders were directed to use only verified weighing and Measuring instruments and further directed to charge as per MRP printed on the packaged items.