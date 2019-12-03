LLLSI welcomes LG’s directions to save water

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Live and Let Live Society of India (LLLSI) on Monday welcomed the directions of Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu with regard to conservation of water.

In a meeting of the activists of LLLSI, its Chairman Romal Singh said that people should strictly follow the Prime Minister’s slogan ‘Save water, save life’ as human body is comprised of 60 per cent water and as such water needs to be revered. He said that we worship the Ganges water and use it most economically for sacred functions and as such we need to be very cautious and economical while using piped water also.

Chairman regretted that the maximum wastage of water is due to the leakage of main water supply pipes and this leakage remains un-attended for long periods. Such leakage is not only wastage of water but this leaking water causes damage to roads and paths and vehicles passing through throw dirty water on the pedestrians as also spoil goods in shops on both sides of the affected roads.

He appealed to the Lt Guv to issue suitable instructions to the Public Health Engineering Department also that their executives should be very particular to ensure that there is no water wastage during the process of its supply up to the tail end consumer.

Prominent among others present in the meeting included S. S Komal President LLLSI, Lekh Raj Sharma Vice President, Jasmer Singh General Secretary, Gagandeep Singh, Amandeep Singh, Surjeet Kour and Harkeerat Kour.