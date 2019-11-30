LLLSI hails amicable solution of Maharashtra crisis

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A meeting of Live and Let Live Society of India (LLLSI) was held under its Chairman Romal Singh and President S.S Komal in which the participants hailed the decision taken by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a peaceful solution of a complex case of forming Government in Maharashtra.

Romal Singh said that the Constitution of India on its own day viz ‘Constitution Day’ intervened in Maharashtra tangle and the democracy triumphed where a simple miscalculation that bothered the Supreme Court of India, was most honourably rectified. “The public representatives on both sides have amicably held the people’s verdict in high esteem and avoided the bitter end of the situation through an open parade”, he said adding that it would be in the interest of people of Maharashtra as also the country as a whole that their representatives wholeheartedly honoured the Constitution of India by looking into their own conscious and making a united effort for the bright future of Maharashtra.

The participants congratulated Uddhav Thackeray for taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and expected that business hub state of the country would prosper to be a model state of the country.