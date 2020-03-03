LJU member attends IJU meeting in Lucknow

STATE TIMES NEWS

LUCKNOW: The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) concluded here on Sunday evening after a two-day long threadbare discussion about the situation of media on the country in today’s time.

The meeting was hosted by the Uttar Pradesh Working Journalists Union which was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak.

IJU President K Sreenivas Reddy, Secretary General IJU Balwinder Singh Jammu, National Media Adviser to Andhra Pradesh Government Amar Devulapalli, former IJU S.N Sinha and NEC members from different parts of the country took part on the meeting. General Secretary Ladakh Journalists Union and STATE TIMES Bureau Chief, Leh, Tsewang Rigzin also attended the meeting.

The meeting adopted several resolutions including one condemning attacks on journalists in the country, particularly on journalists covering the recent violent clashes in Delhi between of pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). It also condemned frequent shut down of Internet in various parts of the country including Delhi and North-Eastern states citing security concerns.

“There were attacks on journalists in various states in the country while discharging their duty as messengers of news and information. The IJU calls upon the Government of India and the state governments to ensure safety of journalists, which is essential in a democracy. It calls upon the working journalists trade union and professional movement to fight for a separate law for the safety of journalists with provisions for speedy trial against the perpetrators of violence against the journalists and adequate compensation to journalists who are injured and to the families of those who are killed, ” IJU resolution read.

The meeting strongly resented the partial restoration of Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir even after the Supreme Court declared Internet as a fundamental right and urged on the Government of India to immediately restore Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir without insisting on access to only ‘white listed’ websites, which did not include news web portals. The IJU demanded the Government of India and state governments not to resort to frequent shutdown of Internet services routinely citing security and law and order problems.

The NEC called upon the working journalists and their organisations to challenge the constitutional validity of every Internet shut down, as the Supreme Court has recently ruled that every Internet shut down have to stand the test of judicial scrutiny.