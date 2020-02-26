Live shell diffused

STATE
TIMES NEWS
POONCH:
Police on Tuesday recovered a live shell
at Balakote area and diffused it safely.
As per the details, locals
on seeing a shell in the fields informed the police which rushed to the spot along with
bomb disposal squad and diffused it.
