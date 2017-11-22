Live concert of Bollywood singer Aishwarya Majmudar on Dec 25

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Gold Events, an event management company, is going to host mega musical-cum-awareness event on December 25, 2017 at Jammu city, in which Bollywood singer Aishwarya Majmudar will enthrall the audience with her melodious voice.

During the event Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta and Director General of Police, Dr S.P Vaid has consented to be the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively.

Aishwarya Majmudaar gained popularity after winning the 2007-2008 musical reality show STAR Voice of India – Chhote Ustad at the age of 15. She was highly praised for her performances by the judges throughout the show and she won the competition with Anwesha Datta Gupta. She also took part in Music Ka Maha Muqabala in Himesh Reshamiya’s “Himesh’s Warriors” team. She has sung several songs for Gujarati and Hindi films. She was also seen in Antakshari – The Great Challenge. Her famous song is Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The scheduled event is going to be one of the best mega show in Jammu as people from all walks of life are expected to mark their presence. The show will start at 4:00 PM and continue till 10:00 PM on December 25.

Gold Events is looking for the sponsors for this musical event. The sponsors will provide all possible support for promoting their brand during the event. Show tickets will be available for public from December 1, 2017 onwards.