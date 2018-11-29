Little Flower HSS celebrates Annual Day

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Chander Mohan Gupta asked all educational institutions to adopt good education system as it is the lifeline to future success of today’s youth.

Chander Mohan was the Chief Guest at the Annual Day of Little Flower Higher Secondary School, Sainik Colony celebrated at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium of University of Jammu, here on Wednesday.

Earlier, the programme began with the lighting of lamp by the Chief Guest in presence of Principal, Kusum Rattanpal and Chairperson, Tarun Rattanpal.

Lamp lighting ceremony was followed by a devotional Saraswati Vandana by the students of senior girls and captivating items by students from classes Nursery to 4th.

Principal presented the annual report of the school, showing the accolades and laurels notched by the students of the school for excellence in curricular, co-curricular activities. A play to invoke the audience to know the evils of our society as child labour, girls exploitation, saving the environment and the will of youth to stand against all the ills of society was staged which left the audience awestruck and spellbound. Addressing the gathering, the chief guest appreciated the spirit and the confidence of the students on stage and the efforts of the school management and staff.

The meritorious students from Class 1st to 11th were presented trophies by the Chief Guest. The function concluded with the vote of thanks by S. Malhotra, the Vice Principal of the School.