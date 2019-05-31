List of Cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge

New Delhi: Following is the list of portfolios allocated to Cabinet ministers and Ministers of State (Independent charge): Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; and All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister. Cabinet Ministers
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
