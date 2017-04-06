Liquor ban

The political opinion on the Supreme Court verdict banning liquor vends 500 meters off national highways looks to have getting diversionary status even the Centre has “unequivocally” supported the order. The Apex Court order passed last week also recorded that eight states, which are ruled by parties other than the BJP, had rushed to Supreme Court for modification of the 15th December, 2016 verdict. The states which had approached the Apex Court for modification of its verdict were Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Sikkim, Telangana, Meghalaya and Andhra Pradesh. Besides, the Union Territory of Puducherry has also sought changes in the judgement. Later, Andhra Pradesh withdrew its application saying the state government has accepted the last year’s judgement. Eighteen states have preferred not to file any application against the verdict. That means there is a political consensus as these states are ruled by BJP and the party-dictate is holding the water rightly. Even the person, a Chandigarh resident, who had filed PIL in the Supreme Court is an aggrieved one. Being a handicapped one he says he is getting threats every day. He even too feels the relocation of vends has added to his problem. In large as far as revenue collection is concerned states too will feel the pinch howsoever they may deny any such sliding. Won’t such situation lead to boot-legging and illegal trade even on the national highways not to talk about state highways? Prohibition and stricter laws have not worked as a deterrent to the habitual drinker. If the deaths on the highway are an indicator for such a move then it is not liquor but the uncaring attitude to the speed norms and traffic rules and no doubt negligence on the part too plays a major role in counting the casualties. So it is natural to have a political wedge on the issue. What happens to the people employed directly or indirectly after the ban implementation? More than a lakh persons would be rendered jobless who is going to take care of them?