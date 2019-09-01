Lineman murdered, one nabbed

State Times News JAMMU: A lineman was murdered on his superannuation at Gharota area; however police has arrested one of the accused and hunt for others is on. As per the details, Som Dutt, son of Amir Chand, resident of Jandial Balwal was attacked by Jakir and his friends with sharp edged weapon as a result he got fatal injuries and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed. Sources said that Som Dutt was a lineman and he cut the illegal power connection of Jakir. Irked over it Jakir along with his friends attacked him leading to his death. On receiving the information police took statement of the eyewitness and arrested Jakir after conducting raids. Hunt for others is on. Som Dutt was about the attain superannuation on August 31.
