Lightning leaves teacher among 5 unconscious

State Times News RAJOURI: A teacher and four students of Government Primary School Dassal Gujran became unconscious in lightning at 12.30 PM today when they were in the class room. Not only this, the uniforms and the books kept in the room were also burnt during lightning. The information was immediately flashed out to the administration and police and the teams of doctors along with Zonal Education Officer reached the spot and shifted the teacher Rubeena Kouser Bhat, students Tahir Hussain, Zareena Kouser, Mehnaz Kouser and Yasin to the District Hospital Rajouri.
