Lightning kills man, cattle

STATE TIMES NEWS REASI: A man and some cattle were killed in lightening after thunderstorm in Darhal on Friday. As per the details, lightning struck at a house in Darhal area due to which a man and some cattle got killed. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Razak, resident of Badi.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia’s next
Poor oral health may up liver cancer risk: Study
‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to release on September 20
Zeenat Aman joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’
Suman Rao crowned Miss India World 2019
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper