Lightning damages Sufi Shrine in Uri

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Lightning destroyed a revered Sufi Shrine of Baba Fareed Shakarganj in Uri area of Baramulla District but there was no loss of life in the incident, police said. The lightning hit the Shrine Baba Fareed in Gharkote area of Uri, near the Line of Control (LoC), in the wee hours, destroying the Shrine made of wood, mud and stone, police said. No one was present at the Shrine when the lightning struck, they said. The Shrine is revered by people from both sides of the LoC in Uri and adjoining areas. Governor N.N Vohra and Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep concern about the extensive damage to the Holy Shrine of Baba Fareed, situated in Uri, from a lightning strike this morning.

The Governor advised the State Government and all other concerned authorities to see that no time is lost in restoring the Shrine to its pristine glory.

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, while expressing concern over the reports of damage caused to the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareed (RA), directed the Baramulla Deputy Commissioner and other concerned officers to visit the Shrine complex and take necessary measures for restoration of the same.