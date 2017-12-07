Light beyond the dark tunnel beckons

M.M Khajooria

Some honest heart searching and blunt plain speaking in our public discourse is grossly over due. I am venturing on this transparently tricky and hazardous task because no one else is willing to take the risk. If it provokes brick bates, so be it.

One of the many tragedies of Jammu public life is that the political and civil society bigwigs are deeply infected by persecution complex. Their complaints/pleadings are perceived to revolve around injustices done to them either too meekly or too loudly repeating themselves ad nausium. This leaves the listener not only unconvinced but also irritated. Let me illustrate. Late Vaid Vishnu Dutt once told me that after a meeting PM Vajpayee, he requested him to spare some time for a delegation from Jammu waiting outside. Vajpayees’ response was uncharacteristically negative.”Vaid ji” he said “Khema Karein, Aaj Mujh Mein Rouna, Dhoona Sunanay Ki khemta nahi hai”. This from a man who had stayed with Late Sham Lal Shamra and Shakti Sharma in their house in Down Town on numerous occasions and roamed the narrow streets of Jammu. Vajpayee is by nature a polite gentleman and has deep attachment with Jammu. It may also be pertinent to point out that according to Psychologists those who habitually blame others for all their problems end up handing over their “remote” to the perceived “tormentors” with predictable disastrous consequences. This is exactly what we appear to have done.

Whimpering and beating breast does not behove Dogras, rated by military historian as-“-the Hillman, a fighter par excellence’. We are proud inheritors of a great warrior tradition who thrive in adversary and fight to the “last man and last bullet”. None of us enjoys the luxury of doing violence to the glory of our ancestors, act contrary to hallowed traditions painted in their venerable blood and shame ours as well the coming generations. It is time that we wake up and re-discover and assert our real identity. Let us stand up ramrod straight and be counted, whatever the consequences. Now, how does this translate into action.

Firstly. Stop clinging to the apron strings of Delhi, whose only undoubted priority is Kashmir – an issue they have bungled and continue to do so with rare consistency and determination. To woe the Kashmir political class and “win over” enemies of Indian state they will go to any extent. Sacrificing interests of Jammu is for them a very small price to pay.This truth has come to fore on too many occasions to merit any illustration. Always remember, when the chips are down, you are on your own. No one from Delhi will or has ever come to your rescue. Despite my own reservations about the position he had taken, it has to be conceded thet Shyama Parshad Mukherjee was the only honorable exception. But that was longtime ago. And look, how his so called “ardent followers” have buried his legacy via the Agenda of Alliance just to gate crash into seat of power.

Secondly. Jammu has been exploited too long and its genuine interests sacrificed too frequently at the alter of “national interests”. Let it be known to all and sundry that Jammu has gained political maturity. Now we are capable of determining what is the real “National interest”. To serve that we will be found ready to offer any sacrifice. But that will be our determination and our measure.

Thirdly. We are as good stake holders in all matters concerning the present and future of Jammu and Kashmir as the others identified as such. And we shall speak for ourselves. No one repeat no one holds any ‘power of attorney’ in the matter on our behalf. We shall no more be used as bargaining chips or sacrificial goats.

Fourthly Land finally. Stop using Jammu as a door mat to wipe the dirt from Delhi to enter the fabulously furnished drawing room called Kashmir to hold ‘parleys’ which more often than not lack sincerity and seriousness.

I took this position for the first time in an international conference in Srinagar in which eminent representatives from Pakistan and Pok also participated. The high and mighty attitude of some delegates from Kashmir and slavish posturing for one from Jammu provoked me to burst out what was building up inside me for years. Interestingly, many delegates from PoK privately applauded the position I had taken. Apparently their experience with Islamabad was no different.

I have repeated this postulation on numerous occasions. Many other friends have done likewise. But sadly the mindsets remain frozen. This has to change and change now.

Of course, there are problems and issues between us and our Kashmiri counterparts. These, in my opinion can and need to be resolved through open hearted, frank, sincere and sustained engagement bereft of any intermediary. There are good and sound reasons for my optimism. For instance, we both have vested interest, may be for different reasons to maintain the integrity of the composite state and keeping intact the integrity of the three recognized regions of Kashmir, Ladakh and Jammu. Economically also Jammu and Kashmir are inter-dependent. Kashmir is starved of agricultural land and therefore unable to produce enough food grains to feed its population. We not only have enough but even at the current sub-standard level of our agriculture and gross neglect of scarce irrigation resources manage to produce more than our requirements and indeed export not only rice but also vegetables to the valley. All their mutton, chicken and eggs are transported though Jammu. In fact, Jammu has the potential to meet all such demands of Kashmir if there were a government serious, sincere and capable of planning and efficiently executing planned production of poultry and nurturing of goats and sheep in Kandi area of Jammu.This will enable us to shed dependence on Rajasthan. In fact, if between Jammu and Kashmir, things turn out as these should, more paddy land in Kashmir could be dedicated to growing fruits, the requirement for rice being met by Jammu. Such instances of inter-dependence can be multiplied.

In short, a deep though invisible thread of mutual understanding, commonalty of interests and beliefs connects the civil societies of Jammu and Kashmir, vagaries of politics and emergence of separatism / terrorism. Despite all the fury and thunder of Wahhabbisation and significant dents it has made, vast majority of Muslims in Kashmir remain firmly committed to secular, plural and harmonious ethos represented by the “Etqadi” faith. Similarly, despite massive electoral victory of BJP in last election, the commitment of vast majority of people of Jammu region in an inclusive, harmonious and humane social order remains unshaken.

This needs to be assiduously worked upon by civil society leaders on both sides of the Pir Panchal willing to and capable of getting down to the task of consolidating the partnership based on mutual respect, equitable development, fair play and justice.

The external dimension of “the Kashmir Issue” is best left to the two countries to settle. Even those shouting “Azadi” from housetops should calm down after their patron Pakistan has once again categorically asserted that Azadi was no option. Should we expose ourselves to the odium of gambling with the present and future of our people, especially the youth to satisfy the ambitions and vested interests of politicians? A flicker of light is visible across the dark tunnel shouldn’t’ we go for it?