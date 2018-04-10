Life normal in UP despite Bharat Bandh call

Share Share 0 Share 0

Lucknow: The life remained by and large normal in Uttar Pradesh today despite a country-wide shut down called by some groups against the caste-based reservations in jobs and education.

The official sources said there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the state till around noon during the ongoing ‘Bharat Bandh.’

The life in state capital Lucknow remained normal with traders opening their shops and vehicles plying on the roads.

The government and private offices and schools too functioned without any hinderance.

The Centre had yesterday advised all states to beef up security and prevent any violence during the Bharat Bandh.

In its advisory, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said the districts magistrates and superintendent of police would be held personally responsible for any violence in their area.

Today’s anti-quota protest came a week after a nationwide protest by Dalit groups against “dilution” of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court, entailing massive violence in different parts of the country and leading to the death of nine people.

The Union Home Ministry has asked states to intensify patrolling in all sensitive localities to ensure that no loss of life or damage to property occurs during the shut down today. (PTI)