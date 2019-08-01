Life miserable in border areas: Gurdeep Singh

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: The social activist and a political leader Gurdeep Singh Saraf during his visit to the border area of villages Sohla and Deghwar along with his team was informed by the locals that were confronted to numerous problems in this area.

Locals said that they are very close to the Line of Control and always remain under the scare of cross border firing. They said that the approach road to this village is in dilapidated condition and the incessant rains have further added to people’s woes. This road should immediately be repaired, they demanded.

They further said that the regular power supply with proper voltage is another important need of the area which they are not getting. They said that the concerned department should give due attention to this facility.

Gurdeep Singh gave a patient hearing to the sufferings of the people and assured them that he would discuss their problems with the concerned quarters for redressal of their grievances. He was accompanied by Ravinder Bitta, Ranjeet Singh, Gurbachan Singh, Harjeet Singh, sarvir Singh, Mohd Rasheed Bandey, Rohit Khajuria and Daleep Singh.

Prominent among those present in the village include Panch Jaspreet Singh, Mohd Aslam, Talib Hussain, Munir Hussain and Harpreet Singh.