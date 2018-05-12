‘Life is to be enjoyed’

Share Share 0 Share 0

Everyday life is not a simple, steadfast score; there are many ups and downs. We cannot avoid them. But life is meant to be enjoyed. Our near and dear ones often behave differently at different times according to their whims. Our health wavers – it is sometimes good and sometimes bad. Our lives are touched by success and failures, loss and gain, separation and coming together.We need to understand that this world does not function according to our likes and dislikes. Often circumstances may not be in our favour. But we should not lose heart because of life’s upheavals. Always wear a smile on your face and do not be fearful or troubled. Take a sheaf from the life of an actor or sportsman.An actor acts; he plays his assigned part whether it is the role of a king or a pauper. And after his act is over, he gladly gives up kingdom and crown! In the field,a sportsman gives his best and accepts victory or defeat in true sporting spirit. Likewise,at the end of each day, we should ‘let go’ of all ill feelings which we carry as a residue of the events of the day. Practise this daily before you sleep. This is real relaxation and you can train your mind to do this. We have right of action. But we are not entitled to the fruits of action. Many times we see good people suffer while fortune smiles on the unworthy. At such times, we should not anguish. Remember, the fruits or result are beyond our control. We should not compare and covet after what others have. It is good to make worldly progress but blind hunger for money and material possessions is disastrous. Such abundance has its own pitfalls. It takes a toll on our physical and mental health and disturbs family life. Strive to make a sustained effort to improve your lot and always thank God for his many

blessings.

We become what we think. It affects our personality adversely when we are negative and regressive. If you raise the quality of your thoughts, your actions will follow suit, aligning with virtuous living.We should regularly practise positive thinking, learn to ‘respond’ not react and make reading of inspirational literature a part of our daily routine. Do not harbour ill will for anyone. Refrain from fault finding. We can break free from our negative propensities. It is not possible for us to think, work or behave in the same way. We all carry samskaras of this life and previous births too. These samskaras cannot be changed easily. But we should seek the luminous around and within us.We should constantly work to improve ourselves – our nature, tendencies, temperament and acts.After all,selfimprovement is the greatest service we can render to the world. Also, encourage your family,relatives and friends on this path. But do it respectfully, giving ample room for understanding and adjustment. This is the road to joyful and blissful living.