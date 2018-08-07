Lieutenant General Nain takes over as Chief of Staff Northern Command

Share Share 0 Share 0

UDHAMPUR: Lieutenant General J.S Nain assumed the appointment of Chief of Staff, Northern Command at Udhampur on Monday. He relieved Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh who would be taking over a Corps shortly.

In a solemn ceremony Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh and the incoming Chief of Staff paid tributes to the martyrs at the Dhruva Shahid Samarak, Udhampur.

Lieutenant General Nain was commissioned in the Dogra Regiment in Jun 1983 and has commanded 2nd Battalion of the Dogra Regiment, a Mountain Brigade in the North East and an Infantry Division on the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir. He has also held a number of important staff and instructional appointments including a Military Observer tenure at United Nations Mission in Iraq and Kuwait. He has also served as an instructor at Infantry School, Mhow, Operations Staff Officer of a RR Force Headquarters in Doda Sector and has had tenures in Military Secretary Branch at Army Headquarters.

The General Officer is also a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Sena Medal for his distinguished service and dedication to the organisation.